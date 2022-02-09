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VN COVID IS ENDING, Biden Crack Pipes, CNN Trump-donor, Freedom Convoy, COVID Science Changing? 2.09
StillnessintheStorm
StillnessintheStorm
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Featured Content:

Ryan

Biden Administration Plans To Fund Crack Pipe Distribution For ‘Racial Equity’
https://conservativebrief.com/crack-59484/ 

Capitol Police Accused of Spying on Members of Congress, Staffers
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/09/capitol-police-accused-of-spying-on-members-of-congress-staffers/ 

Bad News for CNN: Largest Shareholder of New Company That Owns Cnn Is Billionaire Trump-donor
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/08/bad-news-for-cnn-largest-shareholder-of-new-company-that-owns-cnn-is-billionaire-trump-donor/ 

Justin

FREEDOM CONVOY: Removing trucks could be almost 'impossible,' say heavy towing experts
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/ottawa-protest-truck-tow-remove-1.6339652

Study: Myocarditis rates much higher in Moderna-vaccinated people than government claims
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-08-myocarditis-higher-moderna-vaccinated-than-government-claims.html
 EU pushes for extending vaccine passports as many countries start relaxing restrictions
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-08-eu-pushes-extending-vaccine-passports-restrictions.html


Mandate ending Rapidfire

Canada: Alberta Will End Mandated Vaccine Passports at Midnight
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/02/08/canada-alberta-will-end-mandated-vaccine-passports-at-midnight/ 

Report: Illinois Gov. Pritzker to End State Mask Mandate ‘Before March 1’
https://www.breitbart.com/midterm-election/2022/02/08/report-illinois-gov-pritzker-end-statewide-mask-mandate-march-1/ 

Three Canadian provinces plan rollback of COVID mandates as trucker protest continues
https://justthenews.com/world/canada/three-canadian-provinces-plan-rollback-covid-mandates-trucker-protest-continues?utm_source=justthenews.com&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators 

After Suing to Keep Masks Just 14 Days Ago, New York Gov. Hochul to Suddenly Lift Statewide Indoor Mask Mandate Tomorrow 
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/suing-keep-masks-just-14-days-ago-new-york-gov-hochul-suddenly-lift-statewide-indoor-mask-mandate/ 

N.J. Governor to End School Mask Mandate in Move to ‘Normalcy’
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/07/nyregion/nj-school-mask-mandate-murphy.html 

Governor Carney Announces Expiration of Universal Indoor Mask Mandate on February 11
https://news.delaware.gov/2022/02/07/governor-carney-announces-expiration-of-universal-indoor-mask-mandate-on-february-11/ 

CNN ‘Doctor’: “The Science Has Changed” So Lift COVID Restrictions
https://summit.news/2022/02/09/cnn-doctor-the-science-has-changed-so-lift-covid-restrictions/

Sweden halts mass COVID testing, even for the symptomatic
https://www.wnd.com/2022/02/sweden-halts-mass-covid-testing-even-symptomatic/


Books of the Week:
• The Schools Our Children Deserve: Moving Beyond Traditional Classrooms and "Tougher Standards"
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