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VN COVID IS ENDING, Biden Crack Pipes, CNN Trump-donor, Freedom Convoy, COVID Science Changing? 2.09
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PROMOTION: EMF Harmonized
- Protect Against 5G, Wifi, Cellphone, Electrosmog.
- Article: “Warning To All Parents: What WiFi And Cell Phones Really Do To Our Children’s Health.”
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Featured Content:
Ryan
Biden Administration Plans To Fund Crack Pipe Distribution For ‘Racial Equity’
https://conservativebrief.com/crack-59484/
Capitol Police Accused of Spying on Members of Congress, Staffers
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/09/capitol-police-accused-of-spying-on-members-of-congress-staffers/
Bad News for CNN: Largest Shareholder of New Company That Owns Cnn Is Billionaire Trump-donor
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/08/bad-news-for-cnn-largest-shareholder-of-new-company-that-owns-cnn-is-billionaire-trump-donor/
Justin
FREEDOM CONVOY: Removing trucks could be almost 'impossible,' say heavy towing experts
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/ottawa-protest-truck-tow-remove-1.6339652
Study: Myocarditis rates much higher in Moderna-vaccinated people than government claims
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-08-myocarditis-higher-moderna-vaccinated-than-government-claims.html
EU pushes for extending vaccine passports as many countries start relaxing restrictions
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-08-eu-pushes-extending-vaccine-passports-restrictions.html
Mandate ending Rapidfire
Canada: Alberta Will End Mandated Vaccine Passports at Midnight
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/02/08/canada-alberta-will-end-mandated-vaccine-passports-at-midnight/
Report: Illinois Gov. Pritzker to End State Mask Mandate ‘Before March 1’
https://www.breitbart.com/midterm-election/2022/02/08/report-illinois-gov-pritzker-end-statewide-mask-mandate-march-1/
Three Canadian provinces plan rollback of COVID mandates as trucker protest continues
https://justthenews.com/world/canada/three-canadian-provinces-plan-rollback-covid-mandates-trucker-protest-continues?utm_source=justthenews.com&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
After Suing to Keep Masks Just 14 Days Ago, New York Gov. Hochul to Suddenly Lift Statewide Indoor Mask Mandate Tomorrow
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/suing-keep-masks-just-14-days-ago-new-york-gov-hochul-suddenly-lift-statewide-indoor-mask-mandate/
N.J. Governor to End School Mask Mandate in Move to ‘Normalcy’
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/07/nyregion/nj-school-mask-mandate-murphy.html
Governor Carney Announces Expiration of Universal Indoor Mask Mandate on February 11
https://news.delaware.gov/2022/02/07/governor-carney-announces-expiration-of-universal-indoor-mask-mandate-on-february-11/
CNN ‘Doctor’: “The Science Has Changed” So Lift COVID Restrictions
https://summit.news/2022/02/09/cnn-doctor-the-science-has-changed-so-lift-covid-restrictions/
Sweden halts mass COVID testing, even for the symptomatic
https://www.wnd.com/2022/02/sweden-halts-mass-covid-testing-even-symptomatic/
Books of the Week:
• The Schools Our Children Deserve: Moving Beyond Traditional Classrooms and "Tougher Standards"
https://amzn.to/3AY5wuk
• Dancing Wu Li Masters: An Overview of the New Physics
https://amzn.to/3oo43In
Our Latest Videos:
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Gab.tv
https://tv.gab.com/channel/stillnessinthestorm
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stillnessinthestorm
- Protect Against 5G, Wifi, Cellphone, Electrosmog.
- Article: “Warning To All Parents: What WiFi And Cell Phones Really Do To Our Children’s Health.”
https://en.newsner.com/news/warning-to-all-parents-what-wifi-and-cell-phones-really-do-to-our-childrens-health/
• BUY NOW • Energy And Wellness Wristband
https://bit.ly/EMFWrist
• REDUCE PAIN: Body Patch for Instant Relief
https://bit.ly/EMFBodyPatch
Featured Content:
Ryan
Biden Administration Plans To Fund Crack Pipe Distribution For ‘Racial Equity’
https://conservativebrief.com/crack-59484/
Capitol Police Accused of Spying on Members of Congress, Staffers
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/09/capitol-police-accused-of-spying-on-members-of-congress-staffers/
Bad News for CNN: Largest Shareholder of New Company That Owns Cnn Is Billionaire Trump-donor
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/08/bad-news-for-cnn-largest-shareholder-of-new-company-that-owns-cnn-is-billionaire-trump-donor/
Justin
FREEDOM CONVOY: Removing trucks could be almost 'impossible,' say heavy towing experts
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/ottawa-protest-truck-tow-remove-1.6339652
Study: Myocarditis rates much higher in Moderna-vaccinated people than government claims
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-08-myocarditis-higher-moderna-vaccinated-than-government-claims.html
EU pushes for extending vaccine passports as many countries start relaxing restrictions
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-08-eu-pushes-extending-vaccine-passports-restrictions.html
Mandate ending Rapidfire
Canada: Alberta Will End Mandated Vaccine Passports at Midnight
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/02/08/canada-alberta-will-end-mandated-vaccine-passports-at-midnight/
Report: Illinois Gov. Pritzker to End State Mask Mandate ‘Before March 1’
https://www.breitbart.com/midterm-election/2022/02/08/report-illinois-gov-pritzker-end-statewide-mask-mandate-march-1/
Three Canadian provinces plan rollback of COVID mandates as trucker protest continues
https://justthenews.com/world/canada/three-canadian-provinces-plan-rollback-covid-mandates-trucker-protest-continues?utm_source=justthenews.com&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
After Suing to Keep Masks Just 14 Days Ago, New York Gov. Hochul to Suddenly Lift Statewide Indoor Mask Mandate Tomorrow
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/suing-keep-masks-just-14-days-ago-new-york-gov-hochul-suddenly-lift-statewide-indoor-mask-mandate/
N.J. Governor to End School Mask Mandate in Move to ‘Normalcy’
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/07/nyregion/nj-school-mask-mandate-murphy.html
Governor Carney Announces Expiration of Universal Indoor Mask Mandate on February 11
https://news.delaware.gov/2022/02/07/governor-carney-announces-expiration-of-universal-indoor-mask-mandate-on-february-11/
CNN ‘Doctor’: “The Science Has Changed” So Lift COVID Restrictions
https://summit.news/2022/02/09/cnn-doctor-the-science-has-changed-so-lift-covid-restrictions/
Sweden halts mass COVID testing, even for the symptomatic
https://www.wnd.com/2022/02/sweden-halts-mass-covid-testing-even-symptomatic/
Books of the Week:
• The Schools Our Children Deserve: Moving Beyond Traditional Classrooms and "Tougher Standards"
https://amzn.to/3AY5wuk
• Dancing Wu Li Masters: An Overview of the New Physics
https://amzn.to/3oo43In
Our Latest Videos:
Journey To Truth Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cY1DJ0VhYf4
OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL
https://t.me/vigilantnews
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
+ Become a member for as little as 3$ per month • https://www.subscribestar.com/stillness-in-the-storm •
+ Onetime Donation (Credit/Debit)(Crypto)(Paypal)(Cashapp) • https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/ •
EXPAND YOUR BUSINESS (Capital Funding) Email [email protected]) Subject Line: I need funding, What's Remelo?
- Buy a business (near zero cost to you)
- COVID Tax Credits (if you have w2 employees)
- Cash Advance
- Equipment Loans
- SBA Loans
Check out our BRAND NEW Store https://stillnessinthestore.com/
Use Promo CODE SAVE10 to save 10% off on all products.
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/StillnessintheStorm
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DARtlKxgDs2E/
Gab.tv
https://tv.gab.com/channel/stillnessinthestorm
Brighteon
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