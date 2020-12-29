In Their Own Words: The Untold Stories of the 9/11 Families (2006)

Re: Historical Event Archive



IN THEIR OWN WORDS: THE UNTOLD STORIES OF THE 9/11 FAMILIES is the new, official companion DVD to 9/11 Press For Truth. Over 2 hours of unseen families' interviews and rare news clips originally intended for inclusion in the movie ended up on the cutting room floor - until now. I believe that the public is still uninformed about most of the issues that are surrounding 911. I think that they still believe in the myth that there was nothing we could do about it, that we were caught unaware, and that today we would be better prepared. In late 2006, the movie 9/11 Press For Truth became a worldwide underground hit. It exposed the story of the "Jersey Girls" and their allies - the 9/11 families who had fought for the Commission but ultimately failed in seeing 70% of their questions answered.



A unique, balanced look at a diverse group of topics includes: Top officials' whereabouts and changing stories on the day of 9/11; Insider trading before the attacks; War games coinciding with Sept. 11th; A confrontation between the families and FBI Director Mueller; British reports that some of the hijackers named by the FBI are simply wrong; Government whistleblowers' calls for accountability; The FBI informant who lived with 2 of the hijackers; A Defense Department program that identified 4 hijackers in 2000; The families' push to receive the Pentagon crash tapes; Bin Laden extradition negotiations after 9/11; The Project For the New American Century.



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