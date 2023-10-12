Create New Account
Newsmax | Rep. Steve Scalise will likely not be able to secure 217 votes
Published Yesterday

BREAKING: Newsmax reports that Rep. Steve Scalise will likely not be able to secure 217 votes and is expected to drop out of the race for Speaker of the House.

house speakergop congressional meetingschoosing next speaker

