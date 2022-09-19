Create New Account
Why the Rapture Will Likely Happen in Our Lifetime - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin
Counter Culture Mom
Published 2 months ago

Many verses point to the rapture occurring in the next ten years! We see a massive increase in apostasy and an erosion of the Biblically orthodox church in our world today and that’s only one sign of the times. Douglas Cobb explains that this world is in the final hour before the Second Coming. Douglas is the author of And Then the End Will Come, giving an evidence-based detailed Biblical look at the end times. He explains a rapidly-accelerating timeline that is moving humanity closer than ever to the final moments before the rapture. In addition, Tina tackles and refutes the top scenarios people believe as to what might happen before the rapture occurs, ranging from a potential revival of the church to increasingly destructive and irredeemable global chaos.



TAKEAWAYS


Never Again? is a documentary that reflects on the horrors of anti-Semitism and radicalized hatred in the wake of the Holocaust


Watch Superspreader, how several Christians ignited the American church during Covid lockdowns - September 29 release date


Sign up for incredible insight on the end times from Jan Markell at OliveTreeViews.org


Several key reasons why the Feast of Trumpets is a great assumption as to when the rapture could happen



