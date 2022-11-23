Digital Papers Please! Global Vaccine Passport Coming in 2023

Rick Wiles has some important news headlines to share with you today, plus a new perspective on a old parable in the Bible.

First, Rick covers the globalists’ plan to rolling out the beast system with the World Health Organization’s blessing. He’ll cover the White House’s response on the G20’s announcement to rollout this global digital vaccination passport. Plus, Rothschild’s “former” employee Emmanuel Macron calls for the animals to be put in their zoo and for a single world order.

Later on today’s TruNews, Rick shares insightful perspective into the parable of the vinedressers, and explains how Zionists seek to steal the inheritance promised exclusively to the Son of God.

Rick Wiles. Airdate 11/22/22





A hilarious gift idea for Christmas 2022! Order your Fauci Elf! https://tru.news/faucielf





It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day





You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate or by calling 1-800-576-2116 or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.