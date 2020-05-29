© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Florida Maquis: A STRANGE BEING APPEARED TO HOVER IN THE CLOUDS OVER NORTH FLORIDA DURING MASSIVE LIGHTNING STORM
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
1018 views • May 29, 2020
I don't see anything in that cloud, but I live in North Florida and I remember seeing this storm. It was ESE from my home and on the day it occurred, I could only see the frequent lightning through the trees around my place. I remember going in and calling up the NWS radar and noted a very small area of light to moderate rain in the direction of the storm I was seeing. It was early evening with the sun low in the west, the sky was deep blue and cloudless, except for this area. I've lived in Florida for nearly 50 years and have seen some really odd lightning storms, but nothing like this one and I am glad it got recorded. It was phenomenal indeed!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.