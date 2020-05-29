BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Florida Maquis: A STRANGE BEING APPEARED TO HOVER IN THE CLOUDS OVER NORTH FLORIDA DURING MASSIVE LIGHTNING STORM
Planet Zedta
Planet Zedta
997 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
1018 views • May 29, 2020
I don't see anything in that cloud, but I live in North Florida and I remember seeing this storm. It was ESE from my home and on the day it occurred, I could only see the frequent lightning through the trees around my place. I remember going in and calling up the NWS radar and noted a very small area of light to moderate rain in the direction of the storm I was seeing. It was early evening with the sun low in the west, the sky was deep blue and cloudless, except for this area. I've lived in Florida for nearly 50 years and have seen some really odd lightning storms, but nothing like this one and I am glad it got recorded. It was phenomenal indeed!
Keywords
lightningnaturecuriousphenomena
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Federal Officials Schedule Nationwide Emergency Alert Test

Federal Officials Schedule Nationwide Emergency Alert Test

Garrison Vance
Emergency Medicine: Herbal Band-Aid Methods for Minor Wound Care

Emergency Medicine: Herbal Band-Aid Methods for Minor Wound Care

Coco Somers
Emergency Plans Need Regular Testing, Preparedness Guide Advises

Emergency Plans Need Regular Testing, Preparedness Guide Advises

Morgan S. Verity
The $6.3 Billion Binance Hack: Why Gold and Silver Are the Only Safe Haven

The $6.3 Billion Binance Hack: Why Gold and Silver Are the Only Safe Haven

Mike Adams
AI Researcher Publishes Preparedness Checklist as AI-Enabled Cyberattacks Rise

AI Researcher Publishes Preparedness Checklist as AI-Enabled Cyberattacks Rise

Chase Codewell
Prepper Tips: Supply Categories for Emergency Stockpiling

Prepper Tips: Supply Categories for Emergency Stockpiling

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy