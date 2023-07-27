Is It Okay to Paraphrase The Bible?

Redigitized Audio and Video!On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/it-okay-paraphrase-bible
Tom:
Well, what do you think, Dave?I’ve heard you preach, and sometimes you paraphrase the scriptures.And by the way, the person accused us of detesting The Message Bible, written by Eugene Peterson.I would say that’s a little soft, I would go a way beyond detesting.I think it’s a, well we used the term blasting, I think it’s blasphemy.
Dave:
It’s an abomination.Well, people who ask questions like this…I guess the best thing we can do is teach them to think.Because if you thought about this for a minute… there’s a big difference.When a preacher is preaching from the Word of God, and that’s biblical, expounding the Scriptures, he is not saying, This is the Bible.Eugene Peterson literally said that this was a version of the Bible.That’s false, but then a person looks to that as t he Bible.Now, nobody is expected to look to my, or your, or some preacher’s explanation of a Scripture.Well, that’snot the Bible, we are exegeting the Scripture, but you have the Scripture to go back to.
