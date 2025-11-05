© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Some of us have already pass through this tale without knowing that is a classical one. If the audio doesn´t suit you, you can read it and help me by subscribing here:
https://open.substack.com/pub/ivanardila/p/the-slave-the-gem-and-the-slave-owner
Thank you so much! Share it, please.
If you know people who speaks Spanish, there is a translation too:
https://ivanardila.substack.com/p/el-esclavo-la-gema-y-el-esclavista
God bless you all.