Political Event Production vs Concert Tours: Security, Sound, and Short Notice with Ian Mellul

host Nathan Lively welcomes Ian Mellul, to dive into the unique challenges of political event production vs concert tours, covering key aspects like security, sound, and handling last-minute changes.

Topics covered:

✔️ The major challenges in political vs. concert production

✔️ Behind-the-scenes insights from the 2021 presidential inauguration

✔️ How Ian Mellul managed White House productions

✔️ The role of security and logistics in high-stakes live events

✔️ Expert sound design strategies for large-scale productions





