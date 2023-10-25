The Incentivized Mass Murder Of Children

$40K Per Every 100 Babies Injected With Deadly Poisons
* For many years, doctors have received bonuses for adhering to the latest drug therapy protocol — including drugs that are known to be dangerous.
* Insurance companies are paying doctors to ‘fully vaccinate’ your children.
* An unvaxxed child’s risk of death increases by >5,000% when they receive the current vaccine schedule.
* Doctors are now beginning to use virtual reality to help them administer jabs to kids who instinctively know better.
Reese Reports | 25 October 2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.