🚨Nearly 4,000 Epstein files found behind ‘dead’ links - an Anonymous said

🚨Nearly 4,000 Epstein files found behind ‘dead’ links

3,907 Epstein files hidden behind ‘dead’ or ‘invalid’ links have been uncovered, hackers from the Legion of Anonymous said.

The group says it is restoring access, extracting IDs, and identifying names and filming locations tied to the documents — with updates promised every few days.

Adding:

Six Epstein warehouses never searched — what’s still hidden?

Jeffrey Epstein used six secret storage facilities across multiple US states to hide photographs and computers containing evidence of his crimes, The Telegraph reports, citing case materials.

The real shocker: investigators never searched those locations.

📑 This dramatically increases the likelihood that vast amounts of Epstein-related material remain untouched — unseen, unexamined, undisclosed, the report adds.