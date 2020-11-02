The Truth About The Revolution

Full description and footnotes:Excerpt:At the end of Euripedes play The Bacchae [1], Cadmus asks his daughter Agave, “What do you see?” Agave is sitting center stage with the severed human head of her son Pentheus in her lap. Pentheus, King of Thebes, was torn limb from limb by the women of Thebes as they danced naked on the mountainside worshipping the Asiatic god Dionysos. Still intoxicated by the revelry that led to her son’s death, Agave says, “it’s a lion’s head, a trophy for the palace.” At this point, Cadmus says, “Look carefully. Study it more closely.” As the intoxication wears off, Agave recognizes what she has done and answers, “I see horror. I see suffering. I see grief.”“Does it still look like a lion?” Cadmus asks“No, Pentheus. I am holding his head.”“You were mad,” Cadmus tells his daughter. “The city was possessed by Dionysos.”At this point, Agave awakes to the full consequence of her actions.“I see now,” she says, “Dionysos has destroyed us.”America went through its own bout of Dionysian intoxication in the days following May 25, 2020 when a Minneapolis cop by the name of Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of a 46-year-old Black man by the name of George Floyd[2], causing his death. Corrupted by 66 years of bad education, America’s Black Lumpenproletariat erupted in an orgy of rioting[3] that brought the rule of law to an end in many of America’s large cities.The rioting was based on an incident, and the incident was captured in an image. What did Americans see when they saw Officer Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck? They saw racism.[4]The Palestinians who watched the same video, however, saw something else. They recognized the knee hold that Officer Chauvin inflicted on Floyd as the same technique which Israeli police routinely used on Palestinians. Missing from the mainstream account of Floyd’s death was any mention of the role which the Anti-Defamation League[5] played in weaponizing the Minneapolis police department. The ADL has been pressuring police departments across the country for years[6] to train with Israeli instructors to learn submission techniques like the knee on the throat hold[7]. But more importantly, the policemen who are subjected to the Israelification of local police forces learn more than techniques. They learn attitudes, and the main attitude they learn is that they should treat their fellow citizens, the people who fund their local police departments with their tax money, in the same way that Israelis treat Palestinians.If the image of Officer Chauvin kneeling on the neck of a black man symbolized white racism, then the image of George Floyd symbolized the black man as victim of that racism, and Black Lives Matter as his champion. But here appearances are deceiving because Jews are behind this side of the equation. During the time leading up to the riots in Ferguson, Missouri George Soros gave Black Lives Matter $33 million dollars.[8]The ADL is involved on this side of the conflict as well. With Israel’s annexation of the West Bank looming, the ADL is concerned that the backlash that the annexation is sure to cause, might spread to its proxy warriors in Black Lives Matter, as in fact did happen in England:[9]The “stakeholders analysis memo,” which was issued by the ADL’s Government Relations, Advocacy, and Community Engagement department and marked as a draft, warns that the group will need to find a way to defend Israel from criticism without alienating other civil rights organizations, elected officials of color, and Black Lives Matter activists and supporters. The memo suggests that the group hopes to avoid appearing openly hostile to public criticism of annexation while it works to block legislation that harshly censures Israel or leads to material consequences, such as conditioning United States military support.[10]The ADL was not the only Jewish organization supporting Black Lives Matter. According to a report in the Jewish Telegraph Agency, “More than 400 Jewish organizations and synagogues in the United States have signed on to a letter that asserts ‘unequivocally: Black Lives Matter.’”[11]Those groups represented a broad spectrum “of religious, political, gender, and racial identities. The list of signatories — from small congregations to major Jewish organizations — represents millions of Jewish people in the United States, the organizers,” according to the statement.What name do we give to this involvement? In America it was called the Black-Jewish alliance.For the 70 years following the lynching of Leo Frank[12] Jewish organizations like the Anti-Defamantion League (ADL) and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, (NAACP), tried to foment race war in the United States. The culmination of this campaign came in the 1960s with the creation of the Civil Rights Movement.