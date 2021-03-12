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Close Encounters of the 4th KIND, f/James Bartley
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384 views • March 12, 2021
Close Encounters of the 4th KIND, f/James Bartley. This is a very insightful lecture by James Bartley. James is an expert in the Reptilian "species" and very familiar with the UFO and Alien abduction agenda. This video is posted for research purposes. Please go to James Bartley website/channel and support his work. NOTE: This is a "New Age" presentation and does not discuss Jesus Christ or the Christian bible... so use discernment and understand this is all related to the Angelic War and rebellion against God (Jesus Christ) and his anointed, Psalm 2...
James Bartley - The Cosmic Switchboard: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzEJZSbFPvhF4rtSZ1XZdOA
James Bartley - The Cosmic Switchboard: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzEJZSbFPvhF4rtSZ1XZdOA
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