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Close Encounters of the 4th KIND, f/James Bartley
Truth that Matters
Truth that Matters
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384 views • March 12, 2021
Close Encounters of the 4th KIND, f/James Bartley. This is a very insightful lecture by James Bartley. James is an expert in the Reptilian "species" and very familiar with the UFO and Alien abduction agenda. This video is posted for research purposes. Please go to James Bartley website/channel and support his work. NOTE: This is a "New Age" presentation and does not discuss Jesus Christ or the Christian bible... so use discernment and understand this is all related to the Angelic War and rebellion against God (Jesus Christ) and his anointed, Psalm 2...

James Bartley - The Cosmic Switchboard: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzEJZSbFPvhF4rtSZ1XZdOA
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time travelufosalien abductionmilabprofessor truthtruthwchristjames bartley
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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