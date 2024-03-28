Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE RED HEIFER: Is it time for the scarifice to start the 1290 days to the 'Abomination of Desolation'
channel image
70 WEEKS OF DANIEL
2 Subscribers
49 views
Published 16 hours ago

Welcome once again to the '70 weeks of Daniel' & the discovery of 'the Qodesh calendar' found hidden throughout the N.T. scriptures: Moses calendar Messiah created & died on found being kept in the book of Acts, the Lev 23 feasts & Sabbaths found being observed after the resurrection: In this 'niche-cast' covering solely the 'tribulation period' we take a deep-dive into the 'red heifer' saga playing out on the Jewish 'Shabbat Parah' (sabbath of the red heifer) in anticipation that the ashes will make them ritually pure 3 weeks before their Passover: We will look at the dates on the Gregorian calendar when the likely date is for it to happen, and how it corresponds this year (2024) with Romes Christian Easter, the worship of Ishtar the rebirth (of Tammuz) the sun god!

https://allisrael.com/blog/what-do-five-red-heifers-have-to-do-with-the-oct-7-massacre

The Qodesh Calendar pdf (link to e-book 1 is on last line on last page)

https://drive.proton.me/urls/FJZ3MHKNA4#dhZOxs6bGNf3


Keywords
churchaisundaysaturdayintelligencesabbathpassoverartificialtraditionscalendarsukkotqodeshfeasts

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket