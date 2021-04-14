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Tyranny Fences Off Cafe in Canada!
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41 views • April 14, 2021
Tyranny Fences Off Cafe in Canada! Enough is enough! Communism unrestrained in Alberta, Canada, fences off the Whistle Stop Cafe. The owner is livid and urges all Canadians to unite against these injustices! Communist Alberta fenced off the Legislature, Grace Life Church and now this prosperous cafe! Who will be next? Alberta Bill C-10 must be dismantled immediately!
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