Rich, Poor, Free, Bond, Great and Small

Everyone ends up taking the mark of the beast. Avoid being part of the "ALL" in he causeth ALL of Bible prophecy.

It is for those who do not want to take the Mark of the Beast to understand the process that has the devil fulfilling the scripture that says he causeth ALL; listing the groups. The devil knows how to separate man from God, and remember, he knew how to separate angels from God in heaven, before man.

Our carnal minded way of thinking is no match for the fallen angels, it cannot war against the devil especially in the least things. We must war to retain the mind of Christ; to be wise as a serpent, but harmless as a dove.