Social and Emotional Implications of AI, an interview with Dan Golka

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Technology can do many things—but it can’t replace humanity. This powerful moment explores why real connection, emotion, and lived experience still matter in an AI-driven world. Convenience has limits, and some lines shouldn’t be crossed.
Watch the full interview for a deeper, thought-provoking discussion.
#HumanConnection #AIImpact #TechnologyEthics #FutureSociety #FullInterview
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport