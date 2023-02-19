Doral, FL | A massive fire breaks out at a renewable energy plant & burns 6 straight days

A massive fire breaks out at a renewable energy plant in Doral, FL - now in its 6th day with NO national news coverage whatsoever.

EPA advises residents to “shelter in place”

A Massive fire broke out at a renewable energy plant in Doral, Florida and has been burning for over 5 days straight, spreading to multiple floors. The smoke produced is causing enough health risk to issue “shelter in place” advisory. Officials are asking residents near the burning trash plant to stay inside as much as possible as they expect the fire to continue burning for “several days.”

