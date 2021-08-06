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Instant Disaster - Proverbs 6:12-15 (NIV)
12 A troublemaker and a villain,
who goes about with a corrupt mouth,
13 who winks maliciously with his eye,
signals with his feet
and motions with his fingers,
14 who plots evil with deceit in his heart—
he always stirs up conflict.
15 Therefore disaster will overtake him in an instant;
he will suddenly be destroyed—without remedy.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The plots of the godless will destroy them permanently.
The Wicked are Hell Bound, without remedy.
https://pc1.tiny.us/99dcdcm4
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