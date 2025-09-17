Supply Chains and Industrial Power Shift

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A historic shift of wealth and power is moving East. The flow of cheap Russian energy to China, not Europe, fuels its massive industrial base. This reorientation, combined with US economic bullying, risks leaving the West behind like the Ottoman Empire.
