Policemen, who have surrounded protesters, drink water from common bottles - Полицаите пият вода от общи бутилки - СТАМАТ

Dec 5, 2020Policemen, who have surrounded protesters against the New World Order, drink water from common bottles !!! Aren't they afraid that they will be "infected" and "die immediately" from the omnipotent "Coronavirus" ??"Well of course not, don't be ridiculous."THEY ALL KNOW THAT:"Covid-19" is a cover-up deception that serves to install the New World Order - the Tyranny of Posthumanism, or World Communism! Open your eyes and see how all countries were placed in a martial law! Today, Civilization is ruled by the One World Government of the Tyranny of Posthumanism, or World Communism! And the imaginary ALMIGHTY and INVISIBLE "viruses" were used to spread fear psychosis in all of Humanity in order to voluntarily give up OUR FREEDOMS!THERE IS NO CORONAVIRUS! The pandemic does NOT EXIST! What is happening is the installation of the NEW WORLD ORDER - THE TYRANNY OF POSTHUMANISM by the Ancient Secret Lodge of the Illuminati! PATHOGENIC VIRUSES DO NOT EXIST! The "GERM theory" is the biggest FRAUD IN MEDICINE AND THE MOST CRUEL CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY! Study Dr. HAMER'S GERMAN NEW MEDICINE, as well as the research of Dr. STEFAN LANKA! All diseases that are not caused by poisoning originate from the Psyche! The harmful diet leading to chronic diseases, as well as the STRESS, PANIC and FEAR PSYCHOSIS, propagated by the mass media, supported by microwave radiation EVERYWHERE around us, including the 5G networks operating at 60GHz, cause. bronchitis, pneumonia, etc., killing humans, which the Medical Establishment claims to have died from the non-existent Coronavirus! The Illuminati use the non-existent imaginary "viruses" to spread fear psychosis in all of us, in order voluntarily to give up our FREEDOMS! Non-existent "viruses" will completely replace wars, as they totally subdue the indoctrinated with lies civilized Humans!This is a special unit of the Police force! They are gathered from time to time to disperse riots, that is, when Humans dare to face their enslavers! This unit consists of hundreds of police officers and they can never be like one "family"! The fact that they all drink water from the same common bottles unequivocally proves that these policemen, all of them, know that there is NO CORONAVIRUS! The special police unit know they are gathered there for Special operation to disperse protests against the takeaway of human freedoms in order to impose the New world order! They know that the protests have nothing to do with ANY fictional 'contagion'!We all know that Police batons cannot protect or cure anyone from "viruses" !!!!Полицаи, заградили протестиращи против Новия Световен Ред, пият вода от общи бутилки!!! Не ги ли е страх, че ще се "заразят" и "веднага ще умрат" от всесилния "Коронавирус"??Естествено, че НЕ!!! НЕ СТАВАЙ СМЕШЕН!ТЕ ЗНАЯТ, ЧЕ:"Кой-кой-вид-19“ е измама-прикритие, която служи за инсталирането на Новия Световен Ред – Тиранията на Постхуманизма! Отворете си очите и вижте как всички Държави бяха поставени във Военно положение! Днес, вече Цивилизацията се управлява от Единното Световно Правителство на Тиранията на Постхуманизма! А измислените ВСЕСИЛНИ и НЕВИДИМИ "вируси" са използвани, за да всяват страхова психоза в цялото Човечество и то доброволно да се откаже от СВОБОДИТЕ СИ!БОЛЕСТОТВОРНИ ВИРУСИ НЕ СЪЩЕСТВУВАТ! Изучавайте НОВАТА ГЕРМАНСКА МЕДИЦИНА на Д-р ХАМЕР, както и изследванията на Д-р ЩЕФАН ЛАНКА! Всички болести, които не са причинени от отравяне, са на ПСИХИЧНА основа! Неправилната и вредната хранителна диета, стресът, паниката и СТРАХОВАТА ПСИХОЗА, разпръсквани от масмултимедиите, подкрепени от микровълновата радиация НАВСЯКЪДЕ около нас, включително и от 5G мрежите, работещи на 60GHz, причиняват така наречения "ГРИП" и всички хронични заболявания, убиващи Човеците, за които СЕГА се твърди, че са починали от несъществуващия "Кой-кой-вид-19"!Това е специално подразделение на Полицията! Полицаите се извикват отвреме навреме, за да разпръскват "безредици", тоест, когато Човеците дръзнат да се изправят срешу своите поробители! Това подразделение се състои от стотици полицаи и те не могат в никакъв случай да са като едно "семейство"! Фактът, че те, всичките, пият вода от общи бутилки еднозначно доказва, че тези полицаи, всичките, знаят, че няма НИКАКЪВ КОРОНАВИРУС! ТЕЗИ ПОЛИЦАИ ОТ СПЕЦИАЛНИТЕ ЧАСТИ ЗНАЯТ, ЧЕ СА СЪБРАНИ ТАМ НА СПЕЦИАЛНО МЕРОПРИЯТИЕ, ЗА ДА РАЗПРЪСКВАТ ДЕМОНСТРАЦИЯ ПРОТИВ ОТНЕМАНЕТО НА СВОБОДИТЕ НИ С ЦЕЛ НАЛАГАНЕ НА НОВИЯ СВЕТОВЕН РЕД, КОЕТО НЯМА НИЩО ОБЩО С НИКАКВИ ИЗМИСЛЕНИ "ЗАРАЗИ"!Полицаите също така много добре знаят, че боят с палки не може да предпази никого от "вируси!!!!