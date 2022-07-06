CMCproduction and SmartREC video studio Showreel (Enjoykin version)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xm98yZkUPoY
Full-cycle professional video production. Art, filming, videography, business, creatives. Author's video content.
Creative showreel. Video announcement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j5pPmrBvBF0
Wedding showreel (weddings)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IzjCYh9kR64
Positive showreel (filming)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GIEUpFAg-ew
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws