Hidden handbook of empire: 1953 Iran coup was the blueprint - Jeffrey Sachs

Hidden handbook of empire: 1953 Iran coup was the blueprint

US economist Jeffrey Sachs lays out the raw truth about Western "diplomacy":

Iran, 1953: A democratically elected prime minister, Mohammad Mosaddeq, says Iran's oil belongs to Iran. For this crime, the UK and USA secretly organized his overthrow, installing the Shah.

💬 "If you add up all such regime change operations by the United States between 1945 and 1989, at the end of the Cold War, there were 64 covert regime change operations by the United States, mostly CIA-led," Sachs stresses.

Adding, fresh info on Iran:

Iran uncovers major new gold deposit at key mine

📌 Iran has confirmed the discovery of a substantial new gold vein at the Shadan gold mine in South Khorasan — one of the country’s most important gold-producing sites, according to local media.

What was found:

➡️ The newly-identified structure contains 7.95 million tons of oxide gold ore (easier and cheaper to extract) and 53.1 million tons of sulphide gold ore.

➡️ The reserves have been officially validated by Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade.

Why it matters:

♦️ The Shadan mine is privately owned but considered a strategic asset in Iran’s gold production chain.

♦️ The discovery comes amid Iran’s efforts to strengthen its gold holdings and reduce dependence on foreign currencies.

🔴 Iran does not publicly disclose its total gold reserves. Central Bank Governor Mohammadreza Farzin recently stated that Iran ranked among the top five gold-buying central banks globally in 2023–2024.

🔴 A find of this size could significantly boost Iran’s long-term gold output and reinforce its broader strategy of diversifying national reserves.

Adding:

America first? More like manufacturing last: Tariffs push US industry into COMA

The Trump administration's America First playbook promised to "bring back" US manufacturing through tariffs.

In reality, it's strangling the sector.

On life support

➡️ Manufacturing PMI clocked in at 48.2% for November—a 0.5-point drop from October's 48.7%, and marking the ninth straight month of contraction (Institute for Supply Management report)

➡️ Anything below 50% means more factories are shrinking than growing

➡️ New orders tanked to 47.4% from 49.4% - the third month of decline

➡️ 58% of manufacturing GDP contracted, with nearly 40% in deep contraction (PMI ≤45).

➡️ 11 major industries shrank, including apparel, wood, chemicals, metals, petroleum, and transportation equipment

➡️ Jobs sector shed 58,000 positions since April 2025, accelerating after Trump's ‘Liberation Day’ tariff blitz

➡️ ISM's prices-paid index surged to 58.5, signaling input costs are still climbing and could keep inflation above the Fed's 2% target.

The Federal Reserve's latest industrial production data is similarly bleak. A benchmark revision in late November wiped out five years of "growth" illusions, showing US manufacturing output down a net 1.5% (February 2020- August 2025).

Tariffs: Recipe for self-sabotage

🔴 Average US tariff rates surged from 2.4% at the start of the year to an effective roughly 16.7% by December (amid exemptions and trade shifts) — the highest since 1936 (Yale Budget Lab analysis)

🔴 25% duties on autos, trucks, and key imports — more than $460B in annual trade - hammered manufacturing

🔴 About 30–32 % of all inputs - components used to make a final product – are imported by US manufacturers

🔴 Tariffs on them (e.g., 25 % on auto parts, steel, electronics), raise costs for US factories

Input examples in US manufacturing:

🔶 Steel sheets or aluminum ingots

🔶 Engines, transmissions

🔶 Semiconductors and circuit boards

🔶 Chemicals, resins, or fabrics

Other factors:

👉 Costs inflated by tariffs make domestic production pricier — prompting offshoring

👉 Trump's "whipsaw" approach — 10-50% levies then exemptions — had CEOs freezing hires & expansions

👉 Retaliation: Affected countries hit back, curbing US exports

👉 Consumers balk at 15%+ price hikes in autos/machinery

A Wells Fargo analysis estimated that it would take $2.9 trillion in net new investment to restore manufacturing jobs to their late-1970s peak.

Trump's tariffs aren't "reviving" anything — they're a $2,400 annual hit per family (Center for American Progress).





