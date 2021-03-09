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The Goals of the 'Vote for Reason' Campaign
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40 views • March 09, 2021
In this video, Dr Rath has summarised and explained the core messages of our
"Vote For Reason" campaign.
This relatively short 10-minute video describes in understandable language the state of our research, the comparison of micronutrient approach and vaccination strategy and which goals we can achieve together.
To support the 'Vote for Reason' campaign and write to your political
leaders, visit the website: https://voteforreason.com
"Vote For Reason" campaign.
This relatively short 10-minute video describes in understandable language the state of our research, the comparison of micronutrient approach and vaccination strategy and which goals we can achieve together.
To support the 'Vote for Reason' campaign and write to your political
leaders, visit the website: https://voteforreason.com
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