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Dr. Sean Brooks, PhD From Oxford, Gives Dire WARNING To SW Ohio School Board Meeting... Getting the Vaccine Will Cause Your Death PERIOD! 🚫💉
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664 views • October 18, 2021
Dr. Sean Brooks, PhD From Oxford, Gives Dire WARNING To SW Ohio School Board Meeting... Getting the Vaccine Will Cause Your Death PERIOD! 🚫💉
Dr. Sean Brooks has 48 publications, including 23 books.
#MedicalTyranny #BigPharma #Scamdemic #Plandemic #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #InformedConsent
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
Dr. Sean Brooks has 48 publications, including 23 books.
#MedicalTyranny #BigPharma #Scamdemic #Plandemic #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #InformedConsent
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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