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Sept 11th Original News Broadcast On Fox -
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20 views • May 07, 2021
Sept 11th Original News Broadcast On Fox - They don't let us down on the narrative, because it was all planned. Guy at 120:31 interviewed says he was inside Pentagon, heard explosion, then ten mins later heard alarm and got out... BUT.. he "talked" to many people who saw a large plane. Washington Monument, Car Bomb... they just go on reporting without bothering to check.
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