'IRAN-DEATH TO AMERICA! WAKEUP!

WHILE THE DEATH CHANT HAPPENED UNDER TRUMP IT'S STILL TRUE TODAY. REMEMBER! IRAN HAS LABELED AMERICA THE GREAT SATAN. AMERICA DOES OPENLY WORSHIP SATAN AND IF YOU WANT PROOF LOOK AT ALL THE SHEER EVIL COMING OUT OF HOLLYWOOD OR HELLYWOOD. AMERICA IS A TICKING TIME BOMB WITH THE OPEN BORDER POLICY NOW. BELIEVE ME! AMERICA WILL SUFFER A FATAL WOULD IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE. WAKEUP AND PREPARE OR BE MURDERED.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.