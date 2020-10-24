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Civil War and the Deep State - Part 2
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40 views • October 24, 2020
Civil War and the Deep State was so informative to us in our research that we could not pass on the opportunity to finish it up! Civil war is coming, but it cannot be a war amongst the citizens, although the deep state would prefer that. It must be a war between the citizens and the people who hold all the cards, all the levers of power. The people who control your life, your children's lives. Once in a generation an opportunity for real change comes along, for patriots, this is it. We either eliminate the deep state and make them a non-factor in our lives and the lives of all Americans, or we learn to live with the yoke on us forever more.
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ThePodocasts can be found right here or at www.thepodocasts.com for other goodies, please pop in for a look!
Our videos will be going out every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday! Guys Gun Shop - https://www.facebook.com/The-Gun-Shop-1260985270715315/ and 10 percent off if you mention ThePodocasts!
Timebomb2000 - Our forum of choice for political news and opinion! https://www.timebomb2000.com
I can be reached directly at [email protected] for cheers or jeers and our producer can be reached directly at [email protected]
Instagram: @TheDarkSideofThePodocasts
Twitter: @ThePodocasts
Parler: @ThePodocasts
For those who just cannot get enough of me, I also host a radio program every Monday night at 7PM Central on the Survival Circle Radio Network, please join us for a listen!
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