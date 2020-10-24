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Civil War and the Deep State - Part 2
ThePodocasts
ThePodocasts
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40 views • October 24, 2020
Civil War and the Deep State was so informative to us in our research that we could not pass on the opportunity to finish it up! Civil war is coming, but it cannot be a war amongst the citizens, although the deep state would prefer that. It must be a war between the citizens and the people who hold all the cards, all the levers of power. The people who control your life, your children's lives. Once in a generation an opportunity for real change comes along, for patriots, this is it. We either eliminate the deep state and make them a non-factor in our lives and the lives of all Americans, or we learn to live with the yoke on us forever more.

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deep statedeep-statesecond civil warcw2second american civil warthepodocastscivil war and the deep statecivil war two
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