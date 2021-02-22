© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Morality Crisis | Dennis Prager and Stefan Molyneux
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • February 22, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3709/the-morality-crisis-dennis-prager-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3709-the-morality-crisis-dennis-prager-and-stefan-molyneux
What happens to morality with a decrease in religiosity and a rise in secularism? Dennis Prager joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the recent Prager University video "If There Is No God, Murder Isn't Wrong," the moral values communicated through religion, the fall of free will in the face of secular determinism, the difference between charity and the forces retribution of wealth and the future of the western experiment.
Dennis Prager is the host of The Dennis Prager Show, a bestselling author, syndicated columnist, speaker and the co-founder of Prager University.
Website: http://www.dennisprager.com
Prager University: http://www.prageru.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/DennisPrager
Video: "If There Is No God, Murder Isn't Wrong"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yrcQ_PTkVD4
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3709-the-morality-crisis-dennis-prager-and-stefan-molyneux
What happens to morality with a decrease in religiosity and a rise in secularism? Dennis Prager joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the recent Prager University video "If There Is No God, Murder Isn't Wrong," the moral values communicated through religion, the fall of free will in the face of secular determinism, the difference between charity and the forces retribution of wealth and the future of the western experiment.
Dennis Prager is the host of The Dennis Prager Show, a bestselling author, syndicated columnist, speaker and the co-founder of Prager University.
Website: http://www.dennisprager.com
Prager University: http://www.prageru.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/DennisPrager
Video: "If There Is No God, Murder Isn't Wrong"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yrcQ_PTkVD4
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.