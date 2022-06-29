Al Nakba: Jewish Genocide of Palestinians (& Why Princess Diana was Killed)

Al Nakba (“catastrophe”) is Israel’s on-going ethnic cleansing of Palestine that began in 1948. Was Princess Diana assassinated for fear that she would bring attention to the Palestinians’ plight?

The Jew cries out in pain as he strikes you. ✡

Recorded June 29, 2022

“Israel calls the Nakba a lie. So why do its leaders threaten a second one?” @ https://www.jonathan-cook.net/2022-06-14/israel-nakba-lie-threaten/

“Five things the United States knew about the Nakba as it unfolded” @ https://www.mei.edu/publications/five-things-united-states-knew-about-nakba-it-unfolded

“Nakba Day: What happened in Palestine in 1948?” @ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/5/15/nakba-mapping-palestinian-villages-destroyed-by-israel-in-1948

“What is Nakba? The day when Palestine's ethnic cleansing began, explained” @ https://www.trtworld.com/magazine/what-is-nakba-the-day-when-palestine-s-ethnic-cleansing-began-explained-46728

“Diana’s Death: An Assassination?” @ https://israelbehindthenews.com/1997/10/20/dianas-death-an-assassination/

“Truth will prevail if its proponents are as ruthless as the enemy.” ~ Adolf Hitler

Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.

Pen name: Tina Foster (Author of “Plastic Macca: The Secret Death of Beatle Paul McCartney” and “The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor Replacement”)

Web: cynthiahodges.com

Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com