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Rogan vs. Everyone
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135 views • February 03, 2022
Joe Rogan:
* Is hugely popular and not political
* Respectfully interviews everyone
* Caught the White House in a lie
* Produces informative and interesting content
* Never calls for censorship
His employer is bending, but still hasn’t caved.
It’s mostly D-listers whining about him.
His enemies are clearly clueless.
CNN is really upset that people listen to him.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 2 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6295081086001
* Is hugely popular and not political
* Respectfully interviews everyone
* Caught the White House in a lie
* Produces informative and interesting content
* Never calls for censorship
His employer is bending, but still hasn’t caved.
It’s mostly D-listers whining about him.
His enemies are clearly clueless.
CNN is really upset that people listen to him.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 2 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6295081086001
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