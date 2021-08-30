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Monopoly- Follow the Money
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130 views • August 30, 2021
If you’ve been wondering how the world economy has been hijacked and humanity has been kidnapped by a completely bogus narrative, this is the current narrative.
After viewing this have a look at Dr. David Martin - The Illusion of Knowledge to put it in perspective and start connecting the dots. Then follow that up with real history with books like Ho Canada and Fabrication of a Nation. Message me if you can't find them because they corroborate what Dr. Martin's statement that the U.S. is under the British as is Canada
.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D2t4u_tEefM
Monopoly: an overview of the Great Reset.
The maker sees this video as an open source project.
Feel free to use parts of it, add to it or subtitle it into your own language. You can download it here: https://t.me/VvVmonopoly
Much Love,
Vrouwen voor Vrijheid
Women for Freedom
The Netherlands
Wish to know more about us?
Visit: https://linktr.ee/vrouwenvoorvrijheid
After viewing this have a look at Dr. David Martin - The Illusion of Knowledge to put it in perspective and start connecting the dots. Then follow that up with real history with books like Ho Canada and Fabrication of a Nation. Message me if you can't find them because they corroborate what Dr. Martin's statement that the U.S. is under the British as is Canada
.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D2t4u_tEefM
Monopoly: an overview of the Great Reset.
The maker sees this video as an open source project.
Feel free to use parts of it, add to it or subtitle it into your own language. You can download it here: https://t.me/VvVmonopoly
Much Love,
Vrouwen voor Vrijheid
Women for Freedom
The Netherlands
Wish to know more about us?
Visit: https://linktr.ee/vrouwenvoorvrijheid
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