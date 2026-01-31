Rapture, Revelation & the Beast—Have We Been Wrong About End Times? w/ J.D. King | Deep Dive | FOC Show

On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down to examine whether Christians have been taught the wrong end-times story and how that belief may be shaping the Church’s mindset. We break down the rapture theory, the Antichrist, the Beast of Revelation, and the idea that the world is inevitably getting worse — and compare those teachings with scripture, church history, and global trends. The discussion explores how fear-based end-times narratives may have produced passivity, while a kingdom-focused perspective calls believers to responsibility, legacy, and cultural impact. This conversation challenges viewers to rethink Revelation, the future of the Church, and what it truly means to “occupy until He comes.”TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowJD KingWEBSITE: www.jdking.netYou’ve Been Duped Book: https://christospublishing.com/products/why-youve-been-duped-into-believing-that-the-world-is-getting-worse-book-j-d-king?_pos=1&_sid=d6a76c02a&_ss=rThe Beast of Revelation Book: https://christospublishing.com/products/the-beast-of-revelation-unraveling-the-mystery-j-d-king?_pos=3&_sid=878c439d6&_ss=rJ.D. King is an author, speaker, and researcher with more than three decades of ministry experience. He is widely known for his work in church history, revival movements, biblical theology, and healing ministry. His writings and teachings have reached millions, and his research on the history of healing in Christianity is regarded as a significant contribution in the field. J.D. brings a unique blend of historical scholarship and practical faith, helping believers rethink modern assumptions about revival, the kingdom of God, and end-times beliefs. Through his books and teaching, he challenges fear-based narratives and calls the Church back to a hope-filled, responsibility-centered view of its role in history.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: