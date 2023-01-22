Have You Heard Of This? The GFL

John 6:54 KJV Bible“Whoso eateth my flesh, and drinketh my blood, hath eternal life; and I will raise him up at the last day.”

Matthew 24:23-26 KJV Bible

Then if any man shall say unto you, Lo, here is Christ, or there; believe it not. For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect. Behold, I have told you before. Wherefore if they shall say unto you, Behold, he is in the desert; go not forth: behold, he is in the secret chambers; believe it not.





