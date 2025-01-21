BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
GOOD LORD!! Tell Me THIS DOESN"T EXPLAIN THE MYSTERY Of LIFE And The Our EXITENCE!! ALL GLORY TO EL
73marbren
73marbren
213 followers
54 views • 3 months ago

The Truth mirrored from the Jonathan Kleck YouTube channel

https://youtu.be/uUmBVByAmkE?si=KxqXyM-GD4dJcfMz

Quotation from original video description….”EL Is (((((( THE ALMIGHTY GOD )))))) ....ELOHIYM IS The SOURCE Of The FLESH... Did ELOHIYM GREATE The FLESH ?? Yes or NO ?? The Answer Is ((((( YES ))))) ,,,Is The FLESH In OPPOSITION To The SPIRIT Of The LIVING GOD ?? (((( YES ))))...Then ELOHIYM Is In OPPOSITION To The SPIRIT Of The LIVING GOD..... THAT Is Because Elohiym Turned Everything Upside Down by Creating the Flesh Ecc 7:13 ConsiderH7200 (H853) the workH4639 (((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((of God:H430 ELOHIYM )))))))))))))))))))) forH3588 whoH4310 canH3201 make that ((((straight,H8626 (H853) EQUALIZE )))) whichH834 he hath (((((( made crooked?H5791 TURNED UPSIDE - DOWN)))))))) Ecc 7:14 In the dayH3117 of prosperityH2896 beH1961 joyful,H2896 but in the dayH3117 of adversityH7451 consider:H7200 GodH430 alsoH1571 hath setH6213 (H853) the oneH2088 over againstH5980 the other,H2088 toH5921 the endH1700 that manH120 should findH4672 nothingH7945 H3808 H3972 afterH310 him."


https://show-notes.net/

http://www.kleckfiles.com/


https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384

https://www.youtube.com/@JKleckb4thefire

https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos

https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/

https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee

jesus christend timethe truth
