© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Depopulation Agenda, oldie and a goodie !!
Follow
1
Share
Report
94 views • September 20, 2021
Depopulation Agenda video (older). This one gives the information in a dry, non entertaining way. It listens like the play by play of what we now see happening and is "spot on".
He mentions at the end of the video that we must fight this, but in my assessment, the fight is over, the plan is a done deal and we are now in the phase of, staying alive though, learning how they are killing us and why, then passing their vetting process.
This final comment, I just stated is the message I put out there from "the top of Mt. Everest". This is where we are now.
He mentions at the end of the video that we must fight this, but in my assessment, the fight is over, the plan is a done deal and we are now in the phase of, staying alive though, learning how they are killing us and why, then passing their vetting process.
This final comment, I just stated is the message I put out there from "the top of Mt. Everest". This is where we are now.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.