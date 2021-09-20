Depopulation Agenda, oldie and a goodie !!

Depopulation Agenda video (older). This one gives the information in a dry, non entertaining way. It listens like the play by play of what we now see happening and is "spot on".



He mentions at the end of the video that we must fight this, but in my assessment, the fight is over, the plan is a done deal and we are now in the phase of, staying alive though, learning how they are killing us and why, then passing their vetting process.



This final comment, I just stated is the message I put out there from "the top of Mt. Everest". This is where we are now.