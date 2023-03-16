Germany and the European Union to Eventually Join the BRICS Alliance

Germany and the European Union to Eventually Join the BRICS AllianceGermany will be the first EU state to turn to BRICS. The refurbished/re-oriented European Union will inevitably join the BRICS alliance, including The United Kingdom.
The Rising Eurasian Economic Union: http://bit.ly/eeu777
