World Cup Prophecy Fulfills! Venezuela Festival Turns To Screams & Panic On Catholic Holiday

Venezuela declares national state of emergency after destructive twin earthquakes. The 2 earthquakes that struck Venezuela are known as a 'doublet.' Back-to-back 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes destroy buildings, force closure of Maiquetia airport, prompt global disaster relief offers. Moment earthquake hit during festival celebrations in Venezuela.





the June 24, 2026 Venezuela earthquakes, the festival was the Feast of Saint John the Baptist (Spanish: Fiesta de San Juan Bautista or simply Fiesta de San Juan). It was taking place in the coastal town of Naiguatá, in La Guaira state, when the twin earthquakes struck.





Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodriguez declared a national state of emergency late Wednesday after a powerful sequence of earthquakes struck the country’s northern Caribbean coast, causing widespread damage and triggering tsunami warnings and advisories across the region. According to the latest technical data from the US Geological Survey (USGS), northern Venezuela was violently rocked by an extraordinary double-seismic sequence. Seismologists confirmed that a massive 7.2 foreshock first struck near the municipality of San Felipe, the capital of Yaracuy state. Merely 40 seconds later, an even more catastrophic 7.5 mainshock occurred just southeast of Yumare. The mainshock was the largest recorded earthquake to strike Venezuela and the strongest in over 125 years.





Double storms trigger mudslides, prompt evacuation orders in JapanThousands of people in Japan are facing evacuation orders, as heavy rain brought by Typhoon Mekkhala and Tropical Storm Higos triggers landslides on Saturday (June 27). Japan cancels 120 flights as twin storms approach. Japanese airlines canceled more than 100 flights yesterday, as two tropical storms barrelled toward the archipelago, with authorities advising evacuations in some areas because of possible flooding and landslides. Over a million evacuated as twin storms swirl towards Japan | Highest weather alert issued.





SDA Pastor Tortured, Beaten & Imprisoned For Third Angels Message. Churches Register With Government https://youtube.com/live/IgkhfYCmlOM





Prophecies That Have Fulfilled since 2020 https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm0aLb_CuRqbkRVDj8Y8hDze&si=NEkDf8Z8zR3PveLR





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