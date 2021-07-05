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WOMAN SAYS VAXXXINE CAUSED DEATHS OF FATHER & SISTER, HER LOUSY FRIENDS SAY SHE’S CRAZY FOR THINKING
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112 views • July 05, 2021
JOHN ROBERT KENNALL & KIMBERLY ST CHARLES were both in good health and until they ran into the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna poisons. They died pain filled, horrific deaths. Their friends and close contacts do not see any connection. The surviving sister knows that the poison did it but questions herself because all of her sources suck.
Source: bootcamp
Source: bootcamp
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