BRICS & 2024 Election | Murray Sabrin, PhD (TPC #1,223)

BIO: Murray Sabrin, PhD, author of From Immigrant to Public Intellectual : An American Story, is Emeritus Professor of Finance, Ramapo College of New Jersey. Dr. Sabrin is considered a “public intellectual” for writing essays about the economy in scholarly and popular publications. He is the author of Tax Free 2000, Why the Federal Reserve Sucks, Universal Medical Care: From Conception to End-of-Life, and Navigating the Boom/Bust Cycle. Sabrin’s latest book, The Finance of Health Care was recently published. His new book, From Immigrant to Public Intellectual, An American Story was just released.





Book federal reserve: https://www.amazon.com/Federal-Reserve-Sucks-Murray-Sabrin/dp/035956884X





Boom bust cycle book: https://www.amazon.com/Navigating-Boom-Bust-Cycle-Entrepreneurs/dp/1637421192/ref=pd_bxgy_img_sccl_1/137-8414267-2674144?pd_rd_w=IbppR&content-id=amzn1.sym.26a5c67f-1a30-486b-bb90-b523ad38d5a0&pf_rd_p=26a5c67f-1a30-486b-bb90-b523ad38d5a0&pf_rd_r=FX65HBT7JBHE1KY172VP&pd_rd_wg=bndZn&pd_rd_r=03ed430d-2082-4209-8d59-dcabb5bbf4ba&pd_rd_i=1637421192&psc=1





His website: https://www.ramapo.edu/sabrincenter/





His Substack: https://sabrin.substack.com





His Twitter: https://twitter.com/msabrin?s=21





Support the podcast for as little as $1 a month





Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast





Merch: https://f2s2.myshopify.com/collections/hoodies





Website: https://www.tommyspodcast.com





Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast





Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1





Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/tommys_podcast





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC





Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DnpKfQr9Cqmx/





Odysee: https://odysee.com/@tommyspodcast:8





CloutHub Video: https://clouthub.com/tommyspodcastCH





Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tommyspodcast





My CloutHub profile: https://clouthub.com/tommyspodcast





GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/tommyspodcast





Gab: https://gab.com/tommyspodcast





Telegram: https://t.me/tommyspodcast





Parler: https://parler.com/feed/ae03409f-91ef-4a3d-8252-f84c431599ff





Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tommys.podcast/





Gaming Channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UCz-ItR4STx5eMTTAviaYlvQ







