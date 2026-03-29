Aaron J. Smith: Project Nimrod, Viveka, & Resisting Integration

Author of the newly published dystopian science fiction novel Project Nimrod Aaron J. Smith discusses his work envisioning a future two-tiered "Viveka" world and society defined by technological integration, transhumanism, and surveillance based on the trajectory of our current reality. Smith touches on various subjects including how modern conveniences like wearables and AI chatbots act as incremental steps toward a totalitarian technocracy threatening human agency. He further examines the spiritual implications of surrendering critical thinking to digital systems, likening AI reliance to a "digital Ouija board." Ultimately, he emphasizes the necessity of individual resistance and maintaining a grounded, human perspective in an increasingly automated age.





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Websites

Project NIMROD https://a.co/d/0gEANgkN

Substack https://substack.com/@subtlecain

X https://x.com/AaronSmith60276





About Aaron J. Smith

Aaron J. Smith is a veteran, registered nurse, and author of Project NIMROD. With a background in healthcare, philosophy, and Christian theology, he explores the deeper questions shaping culture—challenging listeners to think critically, resist passive narratives, and pursue truth with clarity and conviction.





*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)