BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Aaron J. Smith: Project Nimrod, Viveka, & Resisting Integration
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
426 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • 2 days ago

Author of the newly published dystopian science fiction novel Project Nimrod Aaron J. Smith discusses his work envisioning a future two-tiered "Viveka" world and society defined by technological integration, transhumanism, and surveillance based on the trajectory of our current reality. Smith touches on various subjects including how modern conveniences like wearables and AI chatbots act as incremental steps toward a totalitarian technocracy threatening human agency. He further examines the spiritual implications of surrendering critical thinking to digital systems, likening AI reliance to a "digital Ouija board." Ultimately, he emphasizes the necessity of individual resistance and maintaining a grounded, human perspective in an increasingly automated age.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation


**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!

Apple Subscriptions https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/geopolitics-empire/id1003465597

Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com


***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

American Gold Exchange https://www.amergold.com/geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

Project NIMROD https://a.co/d/0gEANgkN

Substack https://substack.com/@subtlecain

X https://x.com/AaronSmith60276


About Aaron J. Smith

Aaron J. Smith is a veteran, registered nurse, and author of Project NIMROD. With a background in healthcare, philosophy, and Christian theology, he explores the deeper questions shaping culture—challenging listeners to think critically, resist passive narratives, and pursue truth with clarity and conviction.


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
matrixprophecyaiartificial intelligencedemonssurveillanceend timesscience fictionscifitechnocracytranshumanismdystopiabiometricschatbotsdigital idcovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Insanity: UN calls for slavery reparations over US objections

Insanity: UN calls for slavery reparations over US objections

Willow Tohi
Iran warns UAE of &#8220;strong response&#8221; as fears of U.S. ground offensive grow

Iran warns UAE of “strong response” as fears of U.S. ground offensive grow

Laura Harris
Trump expands war on DEI, forcing federal contractors to abandon diversity programs

Trump expands war on DEI, forcing federal contractors to abandon diversity programs

Ava Grace
Iran Dismisses U.S. Ceasefire Plan, Lists Counter-Demands, State Media Reports

Iran Dismisses U.S. Ceasefire Plan, Lists Counter-Demands, State Media Reports

Garrison Vance
Shell CEO Warns of Potential European Fuel Supply Disruptions

Shell CEO Warns of Potential European Fuel Supply Disruptions

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. issues global security alert as Iran tensions escalate

U.S. issues global security alert as Iran tensions escalate

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy