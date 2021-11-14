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Mark Zuckerberg Satan's FACEBOOK Trap Revealed Jesus Warning Dream
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260 views • November 14, 2021
Mark Zuckerberg Satan's FACEBOOK Trap Revealed Jesus Warning Dream Infinity Meta Warning
2 Corinthians 2:11
“Lest Satan should get an advantage of us: for we are not ignorant of his devices.”
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2 Corinthians 2:11
“Lest Satan should get an advantage of us: for we are not ignorant of his devices.”
2ND GENERATION CHRISTIAN TELEVISION
For Speaking Engagements: [email protected]
Support this Ministry:
WITNESS TEES 🙆♂️
Born Again That's my "New Normal"
https://teespring.com/stores/witness-tees-2
DONATIONS (As God leads your heart) No pressure:
PayPal: www.paypal.me/GODSTRUTHSTANDS
Cash App: https://cash.app/$RubyHayes
Venmo: @ruby-Hayes-2
Thank you in Advance!
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