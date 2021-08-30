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Dr. Antonietta Gatti exposes the element composition of the swab tests and what it does to the body
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291 views • August 30, 2021
Dr. Antonietta Gatti exposes a dertailed explanation and it doesnt look good... Pieces are designed to brake off and lodge in the mucosa at the base.. leaving a legion
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