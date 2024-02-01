The Eleventh Hour

November 26th, 2023
Are you equipped to be an eleventh-hour worker or have you been running from the will God has for your life? Pastor Dean preaches about the difference between being a lazy servant and waiting on the Lord as God prepares us to complete the works He has for us in the last hour.
"I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus." Philippians 4:13
