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ACU KORONOS TYRIMO KOMITETAS - Spaudos konferencija | SKUBIAI VISIEMS KURIE VIS DAR MIEGA!!
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458 views • October 21, 2020
Šios komisijos veiklą galima rasti jų tinklalapyje įvairiomis kalbomis -https://acu2020.org/international/
originalas-\/\/\/\/\/\/\/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kplSgkaLoGA
Čia galite paremti kanalą:
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=78ZTWLHED4H8S&source=url
Dėkui už paramą ir ,kad žiūrite
originalas-\/\/\/\/\/\/\/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kplSgkaLoGA
Čia galite paremti kanalą:
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=78ZTWLHED4H8S&source=url
Dėkui už paramą ir ,kad žiūrite
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