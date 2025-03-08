© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAKE ALIEN INVASION ALERT: Disclosure Project Founder Dr. Steven Greer Issues An Emergency Warning To Trump - The Global Transnational Deep State Is Preparing To Launch A Massive Fake Alien Invasion That Is Designed To Cause A Societal Collapse 100X Worse Than Their Covid Attack!
https://banned.video/watch?id=67cb8bb5b086e40e31b6e50c