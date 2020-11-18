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The New World Order is Here (A YouTube Banned Video)
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328 views • November 18, 2020
I'm reminded of Jeremiah 20 that says His word is like a fire shut up in my bones and I grow weary from holding it in...we are being LIED to by the BBC, CNN...by our leaders, by our institutions...it is time to wake up....the biggest deception and lie...we have been warned...'and he deceived the inhabitants of the earth'...the Great Reset, the New Normal...they are installing their decades old plan...a totalitarian new world order....it is time to wake up and stand up and listen to The TRUTH.
http://www.endtimehour.co.uk
http://www.endtimehour.co.uk
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