Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore Exposes "Climate Activists" Fraud
channel image
GalacticStorm
2039 Subscribers
Shop now
174 views
Published Yesterday

"Climate activists" will tell you that CO2 is bad and dangerous.

The EPA has even classified it as a pollutant, But is it?

Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore provides some surprising facts about the benefits of CO2 that you won't hear in the current debate.

Keywords
climate changeglobal warminggreen new dealpatrick mooregreenpeaceclimate activistsgreat resetenergy crisis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket