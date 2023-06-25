Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore Exposes "Climate Activists" Fraud

"Climate activists" will tell you that CO2 is bad and dangerous.
The EPA has even classified it as a pollutant, But is it?
Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore provides some surprising facts about the benefits of CO2 that you won't hear in the current debate.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.