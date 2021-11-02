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“You dumb mother f*****” Joe Rogan unmasks CNN’s true agenda
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70 views • November 02, 2021
Russell Brand, October 28, 2021
As CNN releases a fiery statement regarding its feud with Joe Rogan we look at the network's corporate relationships.
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Listen to my Luminary Original podcast, Under The Skin, to hear from guests including Edward Snowden, Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.
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As CNN releases a fiery statement regarding its feud with Joe Rogan we look at the network's corporate relationships.
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
Listen to my Luminary Original podcast, Under The Skin, to hear from guests including Edward Snowden, Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.
Subscribe to Luminary at luminary.link/russell
My NEW weekly meditation podcast, Above the Noise, is available now only on Luminary.
SEE ME LIVE! Check out my live events and buy tickets here https://www.russellbrand.com/live-dates/
My Audible Original, ‘Revelation', is out NOW!
US: http://adbl.co/revelation
UK: http://adbl.co/revelationuk
AU: http://adbl.co/revelationau
CA: http://adbl.co/revelationca
For meditation and breath work, subscribe to my side-channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/AwakeningWi...
Instagram:
http://instagram.com/russellbrand/
Twitter:
http://twitter.com/rustyrockets
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