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Frontotemporal Dementia
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100 views • October 10, 2020
The least common of the dementias, it is also the most difficult to talk about, because of the young-onset of the disease. It is often misdiagnosed; therefore, an erroneous treatment regimen is started. This delays the appropriate treatment that can actually help with this form of dementia.
This video is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Recommendations are included for appropriate treatment, testing, and participation in clinical research is encouraged for families with a history of dementia.
This video is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Recommendations are included for appropriate treatment, testing, and participation in clinical research is encouraged for families with a history of dementia.
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